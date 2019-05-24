Trump tweets heavily edited video of Pelosi played by Fox Business

President Trump tweeted out a selectively edited video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday night that played earlier in the evening on Fox Business host Lou Dobbs' show, as his verbal spar with the top Democrat escalates.

The video, which pulls from snippets of Pelosi's press conference in which she suggested the president's staff or family should stage an intervention, is cut in such a way as to heighten and emphasize any verbal snafus. "PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE," Mr. Trump tweeted, paraphrasing the headline Fox Business displayed.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Questions from a reporter about Pelosi's comments on Thursday prompted the president to further attack the House speaker, suggesting she lacks the mental capacity to comprehend his U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Calling her "crazy" and a "mess," the president also claimed Pelosi is not the person she once was.

A spokesperson for Fox Business has not immediately responded to a request for comment on its decision to use the clip on the Lou Dobbs Tonight show. Mr. Trump's relationship with and praise for Dobbs is well known, and Dobbs speaks glowingly of the president.

Mr. Trump has since pinned the tweet and attached video to the top of his Twitter profile.

But that wasn't the only misleading Pelosi video circulating overnight. According to the Washington Post, other distorted videos of Pelosi have spread across social media to make her appear drunk.

The escalating tensions between the two top U.S. politicians comes ahead of Mr. Trump's visit to Japan, where he's likely to hold a news conference at some point, according to a senior administration official. When Pelosi was abroad in the United Kingdom earlier this month, she made a point not to attack the president, but it remains to be seen whether Mr. Trump will do the same.