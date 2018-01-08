Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in NYC

NEW YORK -- The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan. The department says it was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

People posted video and images to social media, showing smoke rising from the building.

Trump Tower is on fire pic.twitter.com/qwUTAuBsEW — NYCBMD (@NycBmd) January 8, 2018

Trump tower on fire pic.twitter.com/mQgvpapw5U — Andy Constan (@constanandy) January 8, 2018

Trump tower on fire! pic.twitter.com/lUnpkc219J — Susan D. Ball (@SusanSball4) January 8, 2018

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

The FDNY said the fire was under control shortly after 8 a.m.