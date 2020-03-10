Trump to visit Republican congressional leaders to discuss coronavirus response

President Trump will travel to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with Republican lawmakers and discuss how to address the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus. Mr. Trump said Monday that he would hold a "major" press conference after meeting with members of Congress.

During a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House Monday night, the president said the White House is working with Congress and businesses to make sure hourly workers "never miss a paycheck," as well as with the hospitality industry and cruise companies and airlines. Mr. Trump said his administration would speak with Congress Tuesday about a possible payroll tax cut, too.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and economic adviser Larry Kudlow will also be in the Capitol. They plan to attend a lunch meeting with congressional Republicans on Tuesday.

Mr. Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, despite his recent contact with members of Congress who were exposed to a patient with the virus.

"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him," Grisham said.

Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.