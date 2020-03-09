Watch live: White House holds coronavirus briefing with markets in free-fall

Members of the coronavirus task force are briefing reporters at the White House Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET, with the markets in free-fall over fears of the spreading virus.

The Trump administration has tried to push the message that it has a handle on the virus, even as it continues to spread. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top immunologist with the National Institutes of Health, said on Sunday the country has moved past the "containment" phase and is now in the "mitigation" phase.

"We've been on this from Day One," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Fox News Monday morning.

How to watch:

What : Coronavirus task force holds press conference

Date: March 9, 2020

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The economic uncertainty about coronavirus pushed the markets into free fall Monday, with U.S. stocks dropping a shocking 7% as markets opened Monday morning. Azar said the president "has the tools and knows the tools" to keep the economy strong.

Some of the greatest concern over the epidemic lies with the administration's failure to get sufficient tests out quickly enough. President Trump said on Friday there are enough tests for anyone who wants one, a claim contradicted by his own top health officials. On Saturday, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said U.S. public health labs currently have enough kits to test 75,000 people, and another 2.1 million tests for COVID-19 would be shipped by manufacturers to commercial labs by Monday.