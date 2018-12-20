Trump signs farm bill as government shutdown looks more likely

With barely one day to go until a midnight Friday deadline, President Trump is signing a bill — but it's not the one to fund the government.

Mr. Trump is signing a farm bill at the White House Thursday, but he says he won't sign the current short-term spending bill, House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters after meeting with the president at the White House. The president is demanding money for his border wall, which the spending bill the Senate passed Wednesday night doesn't have.

"The president informed us that he will not sign the bill that came over from the Senate last evening because of his legitimate concern for border security. So what we're gonna do is go back to the House and work with our members," Ryan told reporters outside the White House Thursday. "We want to keep the government open but we also want to see an agreement that protects the border. We have very serious concerns about securing our border. So the president said he will not sign this bill. So we're gonna go back and work on adding border security to this, also keeping the government open because we do want to see an agreement."

That announcement came after conservative members of Congress took to the House floor Wednesday night urging the president to stick to his promise to fund the border wall.

It's unclear whether the president will settle for less than the $5 billion he wants for his border wall. The government will partially shut down if the stopgap spending bill is not signed Friday. Mr. Trump is scheduled to leave for Mar-a-Lago for holiday vacation at the end of the week.

The farm bill the president is signing Thursday includes funding for ranchers and farmers, as well as funds for food assistance programs for low-income families.