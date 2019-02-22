Trump to name Kelly Knight Craft U.N. ambassador

President Trump announced in a tweet that he is nominating Kelly Knight Craft to be the ambassador the United Nations.

FILE: Kelly Knight Craft testifies during her confirmation hearing to be U.S. Ambassador to Canada, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, June 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

"I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations," he tweeted late Friday afternoon. "Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family!"

Craft has been the ambassador to Canada since September 2017. She also served as an alternate U.N. delegate to the General Assembly in the George W. Bush administration.

Former State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert had been the nominee but days ago withdrew her nomination, citing family considerations. According to a senior administrative official, Nauert had an issue with a nanny she had employed that arose during her vetting that likely have been problematic during Congressional hearing, a development first reported by Bloomberg News.

The position of U.N. ambassador has to be approved by the Senate. Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley announced in October she would be leaving at the end of 2018.