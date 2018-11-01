Trump to deliver remarks on immigration, as he fumes over border security

President Trump is delivering last-minute remarks on immigration from the White House's Roosevelt Room, CBS News has confirmed through a White House official.

At this point, the White House has not said what the specific topic will be, but in the last week the president has threatened to end birthright citizenship, send up to 15,000 troops to the border, end aid to some Central American countries and to effectively disallow asylum seeking at the border. He continues to blast the caravan of migrants as they approach the U.S.-Mexico border. The president said Thursday he will send up to 15,000 troops to the border to discourage the migrants.

The president's push on immigration comes days before the midterms, although top aides have claimed that isn't the reason for the timing.

"Birthright citizenship is a very very important subject," the president said Wednesday, as he was leaving for Florida. "In my opinion it's much less complex than people think. I think it says it very loud and clear in the Constitution that you don't have to go through the process of whatever they're talking about."

"And by the way this is not a constitutional amendment -- you do not need a constitutional amendment for birthright citizenship," he told reporters. "I believe you can have a simple vote in Congress or it's even possible, in my opinion -- this is after meeting with some very talented scholars -- that you can do it through an executive order." And he added, "Now I'd rather do it through Congress because that's permanent."