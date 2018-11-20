Trump submits answers to special counsel Robert Mueller

President Trump has submitted his written answers to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller, his attorneys confirmed Tuesday.

"The president today answered written questions submitted by the special counsel's office. The questions presented dealt with issues regarding the Russia-related topics of the inquiry. The president responded in writing," Jay Sekulow, counsel to the president, said in a statement.

Rudy Giuliani, another lawyer for Mr. Trump, said that it "has been our position from the outset that much of what has been asked raised serious constitutional issues and was beyond the scope of a legitimate inquiry."

Mr. Trump had confirmed to reporters earlier in the day that he completed the questions and they had been given to his attorneys. The completion of Mueller's questions marks a new phase in the special counsel's probe into Russian election meddling and any ties to Trump associates.

"They're all finished. The written answers are finished," the president told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The president told reporters over the weekend he wrote the answers himself. His legal team has been negotiating the terms of answering questions with Mueller's team for months.