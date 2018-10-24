Trump marks "historic progress" on opioid crisis — live updates

President Trump is commemorating what the White House is declaring a year of "historic progress and action" to combat the opioid crisis ravaging the nation.

The president is slated to sign a bill aimed at curbing the crisis. Last year, the president declared a national emergency over the opioid epidemic. But since the president stopped short of declaring the crisis a national public health emergency, few new resources could be devoted to the crisis, a fact that was not lost on the president's critics. The legislation the president is signing is intended to inject additional financial resources.

"I am directing all executive agencies to use every appropriate emergency authority to fight the opioid crisis," Mr. Trump said in announcing the emergency last October.

It's possible that Mr. Trump might address the suspicious packages addressed to the Clintons, former President Barack Obama and CNN. All of the intended targets are safe, and federal officials are investigating.

Opioid overdoses cost 42,000 lives in 2016, according to U.S. Health and Human Services. The crisis has also cost the economy an estimated $1 trillion.

The president has blamed much of the crisis on poor border security, arguing that the United States' immigration laws are allowing drugs to pour over the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA," the president tweeted last week. "Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws!"