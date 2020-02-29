Watch live: Trump speaks to his supporters at CPAC

President Trump will be in his element Saturday afternoon as he speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference, one of the largest gatherings of Trump supporters in the country.

CPAC, a decades-old gathering of conservatives, has increasingly become a Trump-centered operation, focusing not so much on the traditional conservative ideas of limited government or individual responsibility, but on the person of Donald Trump and the so-called "deep state" allegedly undermining him.

How to watch Trump speak at CPAC

What : President Trump addresses Conservative Political Action Conference

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland

Online stream: Watch in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

This year's CPAC features sessions titled "The Coup: The Day After Tomorrow," "The Coup: Rosenstein and Comey," and a play entitled "FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers," with people playing FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney is persona non grata at the conference this year, disinvited after he was the lone Republican to vote to remove Mr. Trump from office in the Senate impeachment trial. American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp mocked Romney on Thursday.

"Not having Romney at CPAC worked out just fine," he said, to cheers. Congressman Mark Meadows, who was onstage with Schlapp chimed in, too: "So, you mean they would rather have Donald Trump here than Mitt Romney?"

In recent years, the president has used CPAC to riff on his favorite topics before a friendly crowd. He's sure to hit on a favorite theme for the Republican Party, particularly now that Senator Bernie Sanders is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination. Last year, Mr. Trump told the CPAC crowd, "America will never be a socialist country."

Mr. Trump's CPAC address this year comes hours before the polls close in South Carolina, where former Vice President Joe Biden could be poised for his first victory in the primary season so far.