After London attack, Trump tells Air Force "radical Islamic terrorism" will be "eradicated"

President Trump told U.S. Air Force members and their families at Joint Base Andrews Friday that "radical Islamic terrorism" will be "eradicated," after the "vicious terrorist attack" at a London train station that inured at least 22 people.

"Radical Islamic terrorism," Mr. Trump said, pausing for emphasis after each word in the term he used often on the campaign trail. "It will be eradicated, believe me."

Mr. Trump, who visited the base to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Air Force, took time to condemn the London explosion, which ISIS has claimed responsibility for. The U.K. has raised its threat level to critical— the highest level — meaning an attack is expected imminently. In light of such threats, Mr. Trump pledged to provide the military with the resources it needs to combat ill-intentioned forces around the globe. Mr. Trump said he is pushing to end sequestration once and for all, and is ordering new equipment for them by the "billions and billions."

Trump — referencing the 1986 movie Top Gun to say the Air Force members he met are "better looking than Tom Cruise and we know they can fight better" — told his audience the "sky is never the limit" for America.

"Nothing inspires more confidence in our friends our strikes more fear in the hearts of our enemies than the sights of American planes on the horizon," Mr. Trump said.

"You are the ones who own the sky. You are our greatest weapon of all," the president continued.

Mr. Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, and his daughter and assistant to the president Ivanka Trump, did say much about the looming threat of North Korea.

"America and our allies will never be intimidated," Mr. Trump said. "We will defend our people, our nations, and our civilization from all who dare to threaten our way of life. This includes the regime of north Korea which has once again shown its utter contempt for its neighbors and for the entire world community. After seeing your capabilities and commitment here today, I am more confident than ever that our options in addressing this threat are both effective and overwhelming."

Early Friday local time, North Korea launched what analysts are calling its longest missile flight so far, overshooting Japan and landing in the Pacific Ocean. According to South Korea's military, the missile traveled for 19 minutes before splashing into the ocean. Asked Friday if the U.S. is running out of diplomatic options with North Korea, Mr. Trump said, "No."

But military options aren't completely off the table either.

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, on Friday said Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has "plenty of options" for dealing with North Korea.