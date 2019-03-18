Trump slams Biden as "another low I.Q. individual"

President Trump slammed Joe Biden Monday morning after the former Democratic vice president made a verbal slip-up over the weekend suggesting he's running for president.

Mr. Trump — who spent some of his weekend attacking former Sen. John McCain, defending Fox News host Jeanine Pirro after her anti-Muslim comments, and retweeting "Pizzagate" conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec — called Biden "another low I.Q. individual"

"Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for president. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!" Mr. Trump tweeted.

Biden isn't the only likely Democratic contender Mr. Trump has dubbed "low I.Q." He's used the same phrase for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Biden was cheered Saturday night at the Delaware Democratic Party dinner when he, seemingly accidentally, announced he will run for president. Biden has hinted he might in recent days, and CBS News has previously reported he's finalizing steps to launch a bid. Biden told the crowd he has the "most progressive record of anybody running." He immediately corrected himself, saying, "anybody who would run," and "I didn't mean it."

In his speech that night, Biden criticized Mr. Trump for using language that he believes stoke fear and division.

"As Americans, we are much bigger than ourselves and this president snares at those values and thinks that we are weak, but he is wrong ... it is these values that make our country strong and you can't define any American by religion race or gender," Biden told the crowd.