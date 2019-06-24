Trump signs off on "hard-hitting" Iran sanctions — live updates

President Trump has signed off on an order leveling new sanctions against Iran, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate.

Mr. Trump, calling reporters into the Oval Office Monday morning, described the sanctions order as "hard hitting" and said they will deny Iran's supreme leader and others access to financial instruments.

"I can only tell you we can not ever let Iran have a nuclear weapon. And it won't happen," the president told reporters in the Oval Office.

The sanctions come after Iran shot down a U.S. drone last week and Mr. Trump approved cyber attacks against the regime.

"These measures represent a strong and proportionate response to Iran's increasingly provocative actions," the president said in the Oval Office. "We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran until the regime abandons its dangerous activities and its aspirations including the pursuit of nuclear weapons, increased enrichment of uranium, development of ballistic missiles, engagement in and support for terrorism, fueling of foreign conflicts, and belligerent acts directed against the United States and its allies."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin insisted the previous sanctions placed on Iran are indeed working, despite the latest signs of aggression identified by the Trump administration.

This is a developing story.