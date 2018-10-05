Trump signs FAA Reauthorization Act, which will regulate airline seat sizes

President Trump signed the "FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018" on Friday, which funds the Federal Aviation Administration through 2023. The deadline to reauthorize funding for the FAA was Oct. 7. The Senate passed the bill on Oct. 3.

The law includes several new measures to improve airline safety, including determination of minimum safe size for airline seats. The FAA will also review the size and number of bathrooms on a plane.

The bill also addresses airline security, reauthorizing the Transportation Security Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. It also requires secondary barriers in the cockpit for all new airplanes, which would further block a passenger from rushing the cockpit door.

The law provides $1.68 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations for the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Fund for long-term disaster recovery, such as Hurricane Florence.