Trump signs bill to honor son of Gold Star father who slammed president

President Trump signed into law a bill that names a post office in Virginia after the son of Gold Star father Khizr Khan. The bill was signed more than two years after Khan spoke out against Mr. Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign over his proposed Muslim ban.

Mr. Trump on Friday signed H.R. 3184, which designates a post office in Charlottesville, Virginia, as the Captain Humayun Khan Post Office. It was one of many bills that the president signed on Friday.

Some of the many Bills that I am signing in the Oval Office right now. Cancelled my trip on Air Force One to Florida while we wait to see if the Democrats will help us to protect America’s Southern Border! pic.twitter.com/ws6LYhKcKl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

In an emotional 2016 speech at the Democratic National Convention, Khan held up a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution and accused Mr. Trump of ignoring it with his Muslim ban proposal. "You have sacrificed nothing, and no one," he said in his speech. "Have you ever been to Arlington Cemetery? Go look at the graves of brave patriots who died defending the United States of America. You will see all faiths, genders, and ethnicities."

After the speech, Mr. Trump in an interview dismissed his comments and said his wife sat silently beside him because she was not "allowed" to speak. He also took to Twitter with a complaint that he had been "viciously attacked" by Khan.

Humayun Khan was killed on June 8, 2004, when a taxi carrying an improvised explosive device exploded outside his base in Baqubah, Iraq. Khan ran towards danger, telling others to take cover, but was killed when the bomb exploded.

Kahn, a University of Virginia graduate, was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze star and was credited with saving more than 100 U.S. soldiers.