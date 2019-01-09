Trump signs anti-trafficking bill after prime-time speech

President Trump is signing an anti-human trafficking bill at the White House Wednesday morning, his first appearance since Tuesday night's prime-time address to the nation making the case for funding his border wall and other border security measures. The legislation will renew programs that make federal resources available to human trafficking survivors and establish new prevention, prosecution and collaboration initiatives to help bring perpetrators to justice. It's a bipartisan measure that passed both the House and Senate unanimously.

"We're all working together," the president said at the bill signing. "I really believe the Democrats and the Republicans are working together ... Otherwise we'll go about it in a different manner."

"I don't think we'll have to do that" but you never know, he added, according to the White House press pool.

It's unclear what comes next in the president's border wall funding fight, although he will be meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill Wednesday, and congressional leaders will come to the White House Wednesday afternoon. It's also not yet known how much the president's address changed public opinion.

On Tuesday night, the president looked to make his case to the American public that illegal immigrants are bringing drugs and crime into the U.S., demanding immediate action to erect barriers at the border and further increase technology to prevent illegal crossings. Mr. Trump will be traveling to the southern border Thursday to further make his case.

"Some have suggested a barrier is immoral," the president said Tuesday night. "Then why do wealthy politicians build walls, fences, and gates around their homes? They don't build walls because they hate the people on the outside, but because they love the people on the inside. The only thing that is immoral is the politicians to do nothing and continue to allow more innocent people to be so horribly victimized."

Steven Portnoy contributed to this report.