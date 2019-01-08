Trump to give prime-time address to the nation — live updates





CBSN President Trump will deliver his first primetime address from the Oval Office Tuesday, as the partial government shutdown over border wall funding continues into its third week. It will be Mr. Trump's first primetime Oval Office address since taking office. The president's remarks, expected to last roughly eight minutes, will air at 9 p.m. ET. Democrats have also requested time on the networks to respond to the president's remarks. Mr. Trump is demanding $5.7 billion for border wall funding, while Democrats say they won't fund his wall. It's unclear where the shutdown stalemate ends.

How to watch The presidential address will air on all CBS local stations, as a special report on CBS News. It will also be available on CBSN, so you can watch in the live player above at that time. It airs at 9 p.m.

Pence says Trump will address "humanitarian crisis" at border Vice President Mike Pence told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on "CBS This Morning" the president will address the "humanitarian crisis" at the border in his speech. Pence continues to insist Democrats need to come to the table to negotiate, although the White house has not backed down on its demands for more than $5 billion for border wall funding. "The time has come for the Democrats to come to the table, and we have to start negotiating," Pence said. "Not just to address the government shutdown but to address the humanitarian crisis at the border." Pence told reporters Monday the administration is considering a statutory change that would allow for minors in troubled countries like Guatemala to apply for asylum at U.S. embassies in their home countries. Pence calls border crossings a "genuine humanitarian and security crisis"