Trump says columnist who accused him of sexual assault is "not my type"

President Trump says a New York-based columnist who accused him of sexual assault, is "not my type." In an interview with the political newspaper The Hill the president said an encounter described by E. Jean Carroll "never happened" and that she's "totally lying."

Carroll is a prominent columnist for Elle Magazine. She says back in the mid-1990s, Mr. Trump threw her up against a wall in the dressing room of a New York City department store. He then allegedly forced himself on her. Carroll says she fought back during the alleged three-minute encounter. In an interview Monday night on CNN, she described what she says happened: "We were almost even in height and down go the tights. It was against my will, and it hurt, and it was a fight."

Carroll says she would have considered a formal complaint against Mr. Trump with the New York Police Department, but lawyers told her the statute of limitations has expired.

In her new book, Carroll also says former CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves sexually assaulted her in an elevator after an interview in Beverly Hills, also in the 90s.

In a statement to New York Magazine, Moonves said he "emphatically denies" Carroll's accusation. Moonves was forced out of CBS last year following allegations of sexual misconduct. He's denied those allegations as well.