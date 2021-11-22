Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate Sean Parnell loses custody battle after estranged wife accused him of abuse

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020 file photo, Sean Parnell walks through people gathered at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa. Keith Srakocic / AP

A Pennsylvania judge on Monday ruled against Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sean Parnell in his battle for custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of abuse during the trial.

Judge James Arner ruled that Laurie Snell, Parnell's estranged wife, will get primary legal custody of the couple's children. Snell testified during the trial that Parnell had physically and verbally abused her. Parnell denied those claims under oath, but Arner said he found Snell to be more credible.

"Laurie Snell was the more credible witness and she can truthfully give regular status reports to Sean Parnell and, as may be needed, to the court," Arner wrote in his order.

The case has put Parnell's campaign in the national spotlight, and the judge's decision could be a major blow for his chances of winning the GOP nomination. Parnell's campaign has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Parnell was endorsed by former President Trump in September. A spokesperson for Mr. Trump has not responded to a request for comment.

Parnell was asking for primary physical custody and shared legal custody of the children, but instead will have partial physical custody for three weekends each month. Until now, the couple shared physical and legal custody of the children.

In her testimony, Snell said Parnell threw chairs toward her in 2008, pinned her down in 2009 and screamed at her, tried to choke her in 2015 and hit their children in 2018. Snell said she told Parnell to leave in 2018 after Parnell punched a closet door and hit one of their children in the face.

Parnell fiercely denied Snell's claims and said the 2018 incident with the closet was an accident that happened while he was getting ready to go to the gym.

Arner said he concluded Snell's accusations of abuse were credible because of the details she was able to provide. He said Parnell's account was less credible because "he simply denied that all of (the) incidents ever happened."

The judge said he believed the incidents involving the children happened as Snell described them, but added, "I am not placing weight on that evidence because a period of three and one half years has gone by without further incident."

"The fact that Laurie Snell has agreed that Sean Parnell can have substantial periods of unsupervised custody indicates she does not view him as a threat of harm to the children," Arner wrote.

The judge also said Snell's availability to care for the children, make arrangements for them and her involvement in decisions about their education were among the factors weighing in her favor.