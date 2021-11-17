Live

Watch CBSN Live

Abuse allegations against Sean Parnell could sink Senate campaign

A contentious custody battle is thrusting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell into the national spotlight. The Republican's estranged wife claims he abused her and their children. Jonathan Tamari, a national politics reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer, detailed the allegations in a recent article. He joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the specifics of these claims, and how it could impact Republicans' goals of flipping the Senate in 2022.
