Abuse allegations against Sean Parnell could sink Senate campaign A contentious custody battle is thrusting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell into the national spotlight. The Republican's estranged wife claims he abused her and their children. Jonathan Tamari, a national politics reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer, detailed the allegations in a recent article. He joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the specifics of these claims, and how it could impact Republicans' goals of flipping the Senate in 2022.