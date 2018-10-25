Trump refutes report that China is spying on his cellphone calls

President Trump says a report that Chinese spies are eavesdropping on his cellphones calls is "sooo wrong," saying in a tweet Thursday morning that he only uses government phones and has only one government cellphone that he rarely uses.

The report in the New York Times is " so incorrect," Mr. Trump said. "I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!"

The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it. I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

The Times reported that the president uses his own iPhones to call friends and "gossip, gripe or solicit their latest take on how he is doing." Citing current and former American officials, the newspaper reported that American intelligence reports indicate Chinese spies often listen to these calls.

Aides have warned the president "repeatedly" that his cellphone calls are not secure, and have told him Russian spies are eavesdropping too, the Times said. Mr. Trump has been "pressured" into using a secure White House landline more, but refuses to gives up his iPhones, the newspaper said. White House officials "can only hope" he refrains from talking about classified information on those phones, the report said.

The officials also told the Times that China is trying to use what it learns from the calls to keep a trade war with the U.S. from escalating. And they say China has put together a list of the people Mr. Trump speaks to regularly, including Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman and casino magnate Steve Wynn.

Russia is not believed to be running as sophisticated an effort to influence the president as China is, according to the Times.