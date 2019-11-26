Trump to rally in his new home state of Florida — live stream

On Tuesday, President Trump will be holding a rally about an hour from Mar-a-Lago, where he typically spends Thanksgiving.

Mr. Trump loves Florida. Since the state voted for him in 2016, he has spent so many weekends at his Mar-a-Lago club there that he calls it the "Southern White House." Last month, he changed his primary residence from New York to Florida. And he wanted to host the next G-7 summit of world leaders at his Miami hotel, though that idea was ultimately dropped.

How to watch the Trump rally today

What: Donald Trump Rally

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL

Online stream: Watch in the live player above

Florida is one of the most important swing states for the 2020 presidential race.

While Mr. Trump won Florida in 2016, he only claimed 49% of the vote, and he lost Broward County, which is where he's rallying his supporters Tuesday. Broward is the most Democratic part of the state — only 31% of voters wanted Mr. Trump to be president.

Recent polls show Mr. Trump with an advantage if the Democratic nominee is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders or South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. But if it's former Vice President Joe Biden or Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, he could be in trouble.

In his last few rallies, Mr. Trump campaigned for Republicans running for governor and came away with a losing record. He rallied for Tate Reeves, who won in reliably GOP Mississippi but failed to reelect Matt Bevin in Kentucky and failed to oust the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana.

A common theme in his recent rallies is bashing the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him, which he calls a "hoax." After a dozen witnesses publicly testified before Congress in November, the House Judiciary Committee must now decide whether there is sufficient evidence for articles of impeachment to put to a full House vote.

Mr. Trump is accused of committing a politically charged "quid pro quo" and asking a foreign country for help that could benefit him in his re-election. He allegedly withheld U.S. military aid and a White House visit from Ukraine in order to pressure its president to announce investigations into Mr. Trump's political rivals.