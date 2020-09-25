Watch live: Trump holds rally in Newport News, Virginia

President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday night. The state has picked Democratic presidents for the last several cycles, and he currently trails opponent Joe Biden by double digits in CBS News polling.

Virginia, once a heavily Republican state, has become pretty reliably Democratic as its suburbs have become more densely populated. CBS News' Battleground Tracker shows Biden leading Mr. Trump in the Old Dominion 55% to 43%. But Mr. Trump is determined to try to campaign in some states he seems unlikely to win.

How to watch President Trump's campaign rally in Virginia

What: President Trump holds a campaign rally

President Trump holds a campaign rally Date: September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Newport News, Virginia

Newport News, Virginia Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump's schedule is packed Friday and expands along the East Coast. On Friday morning, he campaigned in Florida, and made a stop in Atlanta, Georgia to deliver remarks on Black empowerment. Both states are key to his reelection prospects.

President Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, CBS News confirmed on Friday, according to multiple sources involved in or familiar with the selection process.

It's possible Mr. Trump could change his mind, but at this point, Barrett is expected to be announced as the president's choice Saturday afternoon at the White House.

She has been a leading candidate and was a finalist to be Mr. Trump's second Supreme Court pick. Barrett met with the president at the White House on Monday.