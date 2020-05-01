Mom of black Georgia man says he was chased and shot to death while jogging: "An arrest should have been made"

The family of Ahmaud Arbery is asking for justice more than two months after he was shot and killed in Georgia. No one has been arrested or charged in the death of the 25-year-old black man.

Police say Arbery was chased by two white men in Brunswick who suspected him of a crime, but his family says all he was doing was jogging.

"Ahmaud is no longer with us and he's not with us because two men followed him while he was jogging and killed him," Arbery's mother Wanda Jones told CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca. "An arrest should have been made already."

According to neighbors, there had been break-ins in the area. Arbery was allegedly spotted at a home that was under construction before he began to run. 911 calls came in moments later.

A dispatcher on one 911 call can be heard asking, "and you said someone is breaking into it right now?"

"No, it's all open, it's under construction. And he's running right now. There he goes right now," the caller says.

The dispatcher then asks what the man is doing and the caller says, "running down the street."

According to a police report, Gregory McMichael said he saw Arbery run by and recognized him from the break-ins. He and his 34-year-old son Travis McMichael then grabbed a shotgun and a pistol and got into their truck to go after Arbery, the report says.

Once they caught up to him, Gregory McMichael told investigators Arbery "violently" attacked Travis and the two fought "over the shotgun" before Travis shot twice and killed him.

The prosecutor who previously had the case said Travis acted out of self-defense and the pursuers acted within the scope of Georgia's citizen's arrest statute.

"It essentially deputizes all citizens to go out and perform police functions. They did not do that properly," said Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery's family.

Merritt said he believes there have not been any indictments because Gregory McMichael is a former investigator for the Brunswick district attorney's office. The case has now been transferred to the Ware County district attorney.

"There's more than enough evidence for a case for murder," Merritt said.

The McMichaels "should have waited until the authorities arrived," Jones said. "They had already made a call to 911."

People defending the McMichaels point to Arbery's minor brushes with the law, including a shoplifting conviction. His mother said that has nothing to do with this and her son is the victim in this case.

Gregory McMichael told CBS News since the case is being investigated, he has no comment.