Watch live: Trump rallies his base in Las Vegas

President Trump is firing up his base in "Sin City" on Friday afternoon, although the Nevada GOP canceled the caucus that had been scheduled for Saturday. The Democrats will hold their caucus in the state on Saturday.

The Las Vegas rally caps off the president's four-day West Coast swing, which has included Colorado, California, Arizona and finally Nevada.

How to watch Trump's rally today:

What: "Keep America Great" rally

Friday, February 21, 2020 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

In the Democratic field, Bernie Sanders is leading in the polls in Nevada. Sanders skated through the Las Vegas debate Wednesday night virtually unscathed, while everyone on stage went after Mike Bloomberg and Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg went after each other.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly attacked Bloomberg on Twitter, with the nickname "Mini Mike." Bloomberg had to face the rest of his Democratic opponents on stage for the first time, and everyone on stage took their opportunity, or opportunities, to attack him.