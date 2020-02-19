Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Phoenix, Arizona

President Trump is rallying supporters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday night, while former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg takes his first shot on the Democratic debate stage. The president is on the second day of his West Coast swing through California, Nevada, Colorado and Arizona ahead of major primaries.

Mr. Trump has been bashing Bloomberg on Twitter as the Democrat rises in the polls, thanks in large part to the hundreds of millions of dollars he's spending on television ads.

How to watch Trump's rally today

What : President Trump holds a rally in Phoenix

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona

"What Mini Mike is doing is nothing less than a large scale illegal campaign contribution. He is 'spreading' money all over the place, only to have recipients of his cash payments, many former opponents, happily joining or supporting his campaign. Isn't that called a payoff?" the president posed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"Mini Mike. No, I would rather run against you!" the president tweeted.

The president is likely to attack Bloomberg, along with other Democratic candidates, on-stage Wednesday night. It's the first of three rallies in a row for the president, who is spending an unusual amount of time away from Washington and his East Coast properties to hit the campaign trail ahead of the Nevada caucuses Saturday and Super Tuesday in less than two weeks.