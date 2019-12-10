Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Hershey, Pennsylvania

President Trump is traveling to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for a campaign rally on Tuesday, the same day that House Democrats announced articles of impeachment against him. He'll be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, who is traveling on a bus tour through Pennsylvania.

The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Trump rally today

What: Donald Trump rally

Donald Trump rally Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Giant Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Giant Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania Online stream: Watch in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Trump edged out Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania in 2016 with a margin of less than 1%. While he foundered with black and Hispanic voters in the state, he won decisively among white men and narrowly won white women voters, too. That victory made him the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since George H.W. Bush won it in 1988.

The rally will take place hours after House Democrats' impeachment announcement. They accused the president of abuse of power over his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress for his response to the subsequent investigation.

Mr. Trump is only the fourth president in U.S. history to have articles of impeachment drafted against him, and appears likely to become the third to be impeached by the House of Representatives. There could be a full House vote on impeachment before December 20.