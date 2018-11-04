Trump rallies for Republican Brian Kemp in Georgia — live updates

President Trump is in Georgia to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, the Georgia secretary of state. The race is one of the most closely watched of the midterm election cycle. Stacey Abrams, Kemp's Democratic opponent, would be the first African-American woman elected governor in the U.S. The race has featured repeated allegations of voter suppression by Kemp's office, which oversees state elections.

Earlier, Kemp's office said it had launched an investigation into the Georgia Democratic Party over "a failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system." The head of the state Democratic Party categorically denied the accusation, saying the "scurrilous claims" are "100 percent false."

How to watch the Trump rally in Georgia:

Where: Macon Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Georgia

Nov. 4, 2018; 3:55 p.m. ET



Before leaving for the rally, Mr. Trump said he had no knowledge of the hacking accusations. He said he thought Kemp will be a "fantastic governor of Georgia."