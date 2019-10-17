Watch live: Trump holds campaign rally in Dallas

President Trump is holding a campaign rally Thursday night in Dallas, where supporters started lining up outside the American Airlines Center as early as Tuesday, CBS DFW reports. The arena in Dallas' downtown is preparing to welcome 20,000 people for the event.

Richard Snowden of Las Vegas was first in line for the rally. He said he traveled across the country to see the president.

"This is my 57th," Snowden said. "We give back to him the love and the support contrasted with all the negative attacks made on him by his enemies."

Before the evening rally, the president will hold a fundraising luncheon in downtown Fort Worth, then attend a ribbon-cutting in Keene in Johnson County for a manufacturing plant for Louis Vuitton, an upscale line of women's handbags, luggage and other accessories.

This is the president's sixth visit to Texas this year alone.

Southern Methodist University political science professor Cal Jillison says Mr. Trump still maintains an advantage in the state, which has been reliably Republican for years. But he says Texas will be in play in future election cycles, and that Democrats will continue to make inroads in Texas, as they did last year.

"We saw the Democrats win two Texas Republican-held House seats and 12 Texas House seats," said Jillson, according to CBS DFW. "So Trump knows he's going to have to work hard to turn out his base because his base isn't as solid as it was for previous Republican presidents."

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman, announced on Twitter he'll be holding a rally in Grand Prairie at the same time as the president's, just about 10 miles away.