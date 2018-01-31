Trump addresses train accident involving GOP House members at WH meeting

President Trump acknowledged a train accident in Virginia during a White House meeting on tax reform on Wednesday. A train carrying Republican members of Congress to their retreat in Greenbrier, West Virginia hit the back of a garbage truck at about 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia.

The president said he had spoken with House Speaker Ryan following the crash and said members of Congress were "doing pretty good."

"The train accident was a tough one – tremendous jolt. And they're proceeding to their conference," the president said. He explained to reporters in the Oval Office that the train hit a truck going at a "pretty good speed." He said he expects to have a "full report as to what it looks like" sometime soon.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation, there was "one confirmed fatality" from the accident. The president told reporters during the White House meeting that the driver of the truck was killed as a result of the accident.

"It's very sad to see that. But they're going on to the conference and I'll be going to West Virginia – great state – I'll be going there. I'll be going tomorrow and we'll be together but it was a pretty rough hit. That's what they all tell me. A few of the folks. They say it was tough," he added.

Following his brief remarks on the news of the day, the president welcomed a group of American workers to discuss how the administration's tax reform plan has impacted them directly.

"Since the passage of the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December, more than 275 companies nationwide have announced bonuses, raises, expanded benefits, or new jobs as a result of the bill," White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement before the meeting.

The huddle on tax reform follows Mr. Trump's first State of the Union address Tuesday evening, where he touted the administration's win by overhauling the nation's tax code.

According to Walters, Mr. Trump welcomed workers from Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Missouri, and Ohio, who "represent some of these companies that have passed on the benefits of tax reform to their employees."

The following people were in attendance for Wednesday's meeting: