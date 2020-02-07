Watch live: Trump speaks at Opportunity Now Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina

President Trump is speaking at an Opportunity Now Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, Friday, capping off the week the Senate acquitted him.

The summit is featuring workshops on economic development in low-income areas, inmate re-entry into society, the future of historically black colleges and universities, and infrastructure, CBS affiliate WBTV reports. It is in partnership with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is led by Secretary Ben Carson.

"Nearly 35 million people across the nation live in areas marked as an Opportunity Zone," Carson said Friday in a tweet. "Today, this Administration is reinforcing its commitment to revitalize neighborhoods by bringing economic freedom to the forgotten men and women of this country."

How to watch Trump speak at Opportunity Now Summit

What : President Trump addresses Opportunity Now Summit

Date: Friday, February 7, 2020

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

Location: Central Piedmont Community College, Dale F. Halton Theater – Charlotte, North Carolina

President Trump will be speaking after spending part of Thursday celebrating his acquittal and lashing out against his political enemies at a White House event.

"We went through hell unfairly, did nothing wrong," the president told his exuberant crowd, at one point calling the Russia investigation "bullsh*t." He continued to insist his conduct regarding Ukraine was "very good," although several Republican senators have explicitly said what the president did was inappropriate or wrong.

"We've been going through this now over three years. it was evil. It was corrupt," Mr. Trump said. "It was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars. And this should never ever happen to another president."