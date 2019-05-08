Trump leaves for rally in Florida city ravaged by hurricane

President Trump is heading to Florida Wednesday for a political rally in a city ravaged by a Category 5 hurricane. The president is touring the damage inflicted by Hurricane Michael before holding a "Make America Great Again" rally in Panama City Beach on the Florida Panhandle. It's his first rally in Florida of the 2020 cycle.

Hurricane Michael slammed into the panhandle in October 2018, killing 16 people and causing more than $25 billion worth of damage in the U.S. Panama City Beach bore the brunt of the storm, and many homes still have not been rebuilt months later.

The president is making the trip after exerting executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's report and underlying documents. The White House insists House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler is overstepping his bounds by requesting the full report. The White House has not made clear whether it will try to stop Mueller from testifying if he so wishes.

The Panama City Beach rally begins at 7 p.m., and will be streamed on CBSN above.

How to watch the Trump rally today