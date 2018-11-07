Trump holds post-election news conference - live updates

President Trump is holding a post-election news conference Wednesday, which he announced with a tweet: "I will be doing a news conference at The White House - 11:30 A.M. Will be discussing our success in the Midterms!"

Though the Democrats won back control of the House, Republicans increased their margins in the Senate. CBS News' Major Garrett reported that the president said he was ecstatic as he watched the election results come in. He had focused in the closing days of the campaign on helping Republicans maintain their majority in the Senate, and that effort appears to have paid off. Wednesday morning, he was tweeting about the GOP's "Big Victory."

Still, the Democratic majority in the House will make it more difficult for Mr. Trump to move his agenda through Congress, unless he works more closely with Democrats. He has already called Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi to congratulate her, and he even had a conciliatory tweet for her Wednesday.

"In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor!"