Watch: Trump meets with Guatemala's president as impeachment plays out on Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump is meeting with Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales at the White House Tuesday, while members of Congress on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue hammer out rules for the upcoming impeachment vote.

Immigration is all-but-certain to be a major topic for the two leaders. The U.S. is now sending non-Guatemalan asylum seekers who sought protection at the U.S.-Mexico border to the country.

How to watch Trump's meeting with Guatemala's president

What: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a meeting with the President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales and Mrs. Marroquin Argueta de Morales

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 Time: The meeting is scheduled for 1:55 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on CBSN after it happens.

Mr. Trump has been somewhat preoccupied with impeachment, tweeting Tuesday morning that poll numbers on impeachment "are starting to drop like a rock."

"Impeachment Poll numbers are starting to drop like a rock now that people are understanding better what this whole Democrat Scam is all about!" the president claimed on Twitter.

Minutes before that, he reiterated he's done "nothing wrong."

"The Stock Market hit another Record High yesterday, number 133 in less than three years as your all time favorite President, and the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, want to impeach me. Don't worry, I have done nothing wrong. Actually, they have!" Mr. Trump tweeted.