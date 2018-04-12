Trump on Syria response: "We'll see what happens"

During a meeting on trade with Republican governors and lawmakers at the White House on Thursday, President Trump said he would be meeting on Syria sometime today and will "see what happens" with regards to a possible military response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria over the weekend.

"We're having a meeting today on Syria and we're having a number of meetings today, we'll see happens," said Mr. Trump.

"We're looking very, very seriously, very closely at that situation and we'll see happens folks, we'll see what happens, it's too bad the world puts us in a position like that," he added.

Mr. Trump said a decision on an appropriate response would be made "fairly soon."

Earlier Thursday morning, he said in a tweet that an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!"

Mr. Trump on Wednesday had warned Russia to "get ready" for a missile attack on its ally Syria, suggesting imminent retaliation for last weekend's suspected chemical weapons attack. But on Thursday, Mr. Trump wrote that he: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place."