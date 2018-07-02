Trump met with four Supreme Court candidates Monday

President Trump revealed that he met and interviewed four potential Supreme Court candidates Monday morning.

"They are outstanding people," Mr. Trump said of the candidates during an afternoon meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. "They are really incredible people in so many different ways. Academically, and every other way. And I had a very, very interesting morning."

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will retire this summer. The president plans to announce an appointment in a week, and he said Monday that he'll make a decision within the next few days.

Of the candidates being considered, CBS News has learned that D.C. Circuit Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Chicago Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett are top contenders.

The president plans to meet with "two or three more" candidates. He has said the nominee will come from a list of 25 people released in November.

"I think the person that is chosen will be outstanding," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also said that he had a "great talk" during a 30-minute phone call with Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador.