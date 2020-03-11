Watch live: Trump meets with bankers as White House grapples with coronavirus fallout

President Trump is meeting with bankers at the White House Wednesday, as the stock markets continue their sell-off, and the administration tries to determine how best to mitigate the financial fallout from the spreading coronavirus. Reporters were suddenly called to gather for the president's meeting, which had appeared on his schedule as closed to the press.

"I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus!" the president tweeted, shortly before reporters were ushered into the meeting.

The Trump administration is trying to reassure Americans that the risk to the average American is still low, as cities move to restrict large gatherings and more schools and universities announce closings.

The World Health Organization announced Wednesday the coronavirus is now a pandemic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.