Trump leaves White House for Camp David

President Trump is leaving Friday for Camp David, where he plans to huddle with congressional leaders and key administration officials.

The goal of the weekend is to address policy in 2018, even while palace intrigue engulfs Washington, D.C. The release of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside Trump's White House" has stolen the news cycle, with unflattering depictions of Mr. Trump and descriptions of his top associates questioning his leadership abilities. The president's departure also comes after the New York Times reported he asked the top White House lawyer to stop Attorney General Jeff Sessions from recusing himself in the Russia investigation.

Departing for Camp David from the White House's South Lawn, Mr. Trump took no questions from the press about Wolff's book. Instead, the president stressed the roaring stock market, impact of the new tax law and a new jobs report.

"We're going to Camp David," Mr. Trump said. "We have a lot of things to work through, a lot of things to accomplish. The stock market is up very, very big today. We've set new records and I think we can continue to set. The tax cuts are really kicking in far beyond what anyone thought. Numerous companies have today come out and announced that they are going to make big payments to their employees, something that nobody really had in mind. So we're very honored by it. But the market is good. The jobs reports is good and -- we think they're going to get really good over the next couple months. So again we're going to Camp David with a lot of the great Republican senators and we're making America great again."