Trump leaves for G-20 in Argentina as Michael Cohen pleads guilty — live updates

As President Trump takes off for the G-20 summit in Argentina, he does so amid a major development in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Mr. Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Thursday morning to making false statements to Congress.

The Associated Press reports that he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Russia.

Cohen's guilty plea marks a significant point in Mueller's investigation. The president spent part of his morning Thursday tweeting his frustrations with Mueller's investigation.

"When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous!" the president tweeted early Thursday.

Mr. Trump has distanced himself from Cohen, who testified in court in a separate case that the president directed him to carry out what amounted to campaign finance violations. Cohen pleaded guilty to those campaign finance violations over the summer.

