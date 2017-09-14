Trump heads to Florida for Hurricane Irma briefings -- live updates

President Trump is on his way to Florida to meet with local officials and first responders to hear of the impacts of Hurricane Irma firsthand.

Mr. Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, will be visiting the Fort Myers and Naples area where he is expected to be briefed on recovery efforts in the region.

Vice President Mike Pence is also set to be visiting the area with the president.

Am leaving now for Florida to see our GREAT first responders and to thank the U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA etc. A real disaster, much work to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Mr. Trump tweeted early Thursday morning that he would be visiting the area to see "our GREAT first responders and to thank the U.S. Cost Guard, FEMA etc."

He called the impacts a "real disaster" and said that were was "much work do."

Irma has devastated Florida, causing at least 25 deaths as of Wednesday morning, and leaving millions without power. Of those killed were eight patients at a local nursing home who spent days in sweltering heat after Irma knocked out their air conditioning.The storm struck the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimated 25 percent of homes in the Keys are destroyed.

However, Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that local officials on the ground are doing a "great job" on power restoration.

"Historically there's never been anything like this, but the U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA, working with Gov. Scott, they've really done an amazing job, power is turning on rapidly," said Mr. Trump.

He added, "we have the largest assembling of human beings ever for power and rapidly it's being turned on, so were very happy with that."

During questions with reporters Thursday morning, Mr. Trump also addressed his DACA negotiations with Democrats Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer Wednesday night, saying that the border wall would be built "a little bit later."

"We want to get massive border security and I think that both Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer I think they agree with it, but we met last night and I think were fairly close but we have to get massive border security," he added.

The president made a similar stop last week after Hurricane Harvey left the Houston, Texas area deluged by rising flood waters. While he did not see any damage caused by Harvey, he met with storm victims that were forced into shelters during the storm.

Follow along for live updates of Trump's Naples trip:

Pence lands in Florida ahead of POTUS arrival

Vice President Mike Pence touches down at the Fort Myers airport ahead of Mr. Trump's arrival. He is expected to shadow the president's trip, joining in on briefings by FEMA officials.

Melania tweets from Marine One

The first lady says she's set to meet with FEMA and "people affected by #HurricaneIrma", tweeting out a video as she lifts off from the South Lawn en route to Joint Andrews air force base.

Trump, first lady depart White House for Florida

The president and first lady head into Marine One to embark on their trip to the region. Mr. Trump addresses reporters before leaving the South Law, saying, "Historically there's never been anything like this."

Mr. Trump calls the efforts to restore power to the region "the largest assembling of human beings ever for power and rapidly it's being turned on so were very happy with that."

Trump tweets Irma is a "real disaster

President Trump tweets in the early morning of his trip to Florida, calling Hurricane Irma a "real disaster" and that there was "much work to do" in the relief efforts.

"Am leaving now for Florida to see our GREAT first responders and to thank the U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA etc.," he wrote.