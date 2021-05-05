Live

President Trump tours Irma devastation in Florida

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited victims in Florida who were impacted by Hurricane Irma. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans joins CBSN from Fort Myers with more on the president's trip.
