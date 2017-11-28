By Rebecca Shabad CBS News November 28, 2017, 12:52 PM

Trump huddles with Senate Republicans ahead of tax plan votes -- live stream updates

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for the Republican Senate Policy Luncheon and walk past a Russian flag on the floor that was thrown at the U.S. Capitol October 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump joined the senators to talk about upcoming legislation, including the proposed GOP tax cuts and reform.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Last Updated Nov 28, 2017 2:10 PM EST

President Trump spoke to Senate Republicans behind closed doors for about an hour Tuesday afternoon to discuss their tax plan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans are expected to speak at their weekly press conference afterward. The Senate Budget Committee is set to vote on the Republican tax plan Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a floor vote this week.

Republicans are proposing to reduce most income tax rates for individuals and modify the tax brackets for taxpayers, increase the standard deduction and child tax credit and repeal deductions for personal exemptions, among other things. The bill would also repeal the individual mandate under Obamacare

The Senate is expected to vote this week on the measure, and the differences in its bill would then have to be reconciled with the House-passed GOP tax plan.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has projected that the GOP tax plan would increase the federal deficit by more than $1.4 trillion over the next decade and that it would increase taxes on low-to-middle-income people and benefit the wealthy. 

 

  • Rebecca Shabad

    Rebecca Shabad is a video reporter for CBS News Digital.

