Trump says he has confidence in Pruitt, in roundtable with auto CEOs

President Trump is hosting a roundtable with auto CEOs at the White House Friday, as the administration looks to roll back environmental regulations for automobiles. During the meeting, with embattled Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt in the room, a reporter asked if Mr. Trump still has confidence in him.

"Yes, I do, thank you," Trump responded.

Mr. Trump's administration — and Pruitt specifically — has been looking to ease environmental-related regulations on businesses. The deputy White House press secretary said Mr. Trump "will hear from the automaker CEOs about the impact of the rule-making on the auto industry and their efforts to negotiate a "national program" with the state of California." The White House issued the following list of expected attendees:

Expected outside participants, according to the White House, included: Mitchell Bainwol, President and CEO, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers; Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO, General Motors Company; Scott Becker, Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Co.; John Bozzella, President and CEO, Global Automakers; Bob Carter, Executive Vice President North America, Toyota; Dietmar Exler, President and CEO of USA, Mercedes-Benz; James Hackett, President and CEO, Ford; Bernhard Kuhnt, CEO of North America, BMW; Sergio Marchionne, Chairman & CEO, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Rick Schostek, Executive Vice President of North America, Honda; Brian Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai; Hinrich Woebcken, CEO of North America, Volkswagen