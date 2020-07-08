Watch live: Trump hosts Mexican president for first visit at White House

President Trump is hosting Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House Wednesday to recognize the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which took effect earlier this month.

Mr. Trump's visit with López Obrador, which is their first, will include a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office followed by the signing of a joint declaration and a working dinner. This evening, they will deliver a joint statement.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined an invitation to the gathering at the White House due to scheduled meetings, his office said.

How to Watch President Trump's visit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

What : President Trump signs a joint declaration with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and delivers a statement

: President Trump signs a joint declaration with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and delivers a statement When: Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Time : 3:35 p.m. ET - President Trump signs a Joint Declaration with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador; 6:35 p.m. ET - President Trump delivers a joint press statement with López Obrador

: - President Trump signs a Joint Declaration with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador; - President Trump delivers a joint press statement with López Obrador Location : The White House

: The White House Online Stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

The USMCA, a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement, is one of Mr. Trump's key achievements. He signed the trade deal in January, an event that took place during his impeachment trial in the Senate.

While the USMCA and trade is expected to be a major focus of Mr. Trump's visit with López Obrador, the White House said the two leaders will also recognize "their shared effort to ensure North America continues strengthening its economic ties while working to combat the coronavirus pandemic."

Lopez Obrador is the second world leader to meet with Mr. Trump at the White House since the coronavirus effectively brought life in the U.S. to a halt as the country worked to stem its spread. The president met with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House last month.

The Mexican president said Tuesday ahead of his trip to the U.S. that he tested negative for the coronavirus, according to reports.