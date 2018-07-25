Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed with a pickax early Wednesday. Shortly after the incident, a man who claimed to be responsible for the damage turned himself in to police, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The man has not been identified. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police told CBS Los Angeles that whoever damaged the star apparently also called it in to authorities.

The vandalism was reported around 3:30 a.m. About an hour later, a man who claimed responsibility for the damage turned himself in to police in Beverly Hills and was arrested.

A woman arriving for work at a nearby Walgreens told CBS Los Angeles she thought the man who used the pickax on the star was a construction worker.

"I was sitting at the light on Hollywood and Highland, and I just seen a guy going to town on, I guess, the ground or whatever," Patricia Cox told the station. "I didn't know what was going on, so I turned, and here we are with police everywhere."

Later, someone tagged the star's site with graffiti, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The star placed on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in 2007 recognizes Mr. Trump for his work on the reality show "The Apprentice."

Mr. Trump's star was previously vandalized by a man swinging a sledgehammer and pickax days before the November 2016 election.