Trump holds coronavirus news conference

President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House Monday, as coronavirus cases continue to climb and schools scramble to deal with plans to teach students virtually and in person. Meanwhile, negotiators on Capitol Hill are trying to reach a deal on aid for millions of Americans struggling and out of work.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said they're "a little" closer to getting to a deal, and the White House is open to a bigger coronavirus relief package if they can come to an agreement. Expanded unemployment benefits expired last week after the House, Senate and White House were unable to reach a deal.

How to watch

What: President Trump holds a press conference

President Trump holds a press conference Date: Monday, August 3, 2020

Monday, August 3, 2020 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Meanwhile, the president appeared to criticize Dr. Deborah Birx, a top public health expert on the president's coronavirus task force.

"So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics," the president tweeted early Monday. "In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!"