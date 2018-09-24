Trump meets with world leaders on sidelines of UNGA, says he'll have "second summit" with N.K. -- live stream

Starting his first official day of high-level meetings as part of the week-long United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York on Monday, President Trump is holding a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from South Korea to France where he is expected to discuss the U.S. role in the world.

Mr. Trump, in his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In Monday afternoon, said the two nations had done "very well" with respect to North Korea, and would be discussing that progress in the next couple days. Moon, through a translator, said there is progress on denuclearization with North Korea. Moon also said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has a message for Mr. Trump, that he is committed to denuclearization. Kim expressed his unwavering trust in Mr. Trump, Moon said in passing along the North Korean leader's message.

Mr. Trump said his administration would be announcing a second summit with Kim in the "not too distant" future, adding that the location is "to be determined" and they're not in a rush. Mr. Trump said it would likely not be in the same place as the Singapore summit.

"We will be having a second summit in the not-too-distant future," Mr. Trump said.

Here's a look at the president's agenda for Monday:

2:45 p.m. Meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In



3:45 p.m. Signing ceremony for the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement

5:15 p.m. Meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

6:30 p.m. Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

Earlier Monday, the president delivered a brief address at a meeting on the "Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem," where he said that the U.S. is committed to "fighting the drug epidemic together" as the "scourge" of drug addiction continues to grip much of the U.S. and its closest allies around the world.