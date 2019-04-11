Trump greets veterans after meeting with South Korean president

President Trump is greeting World War II veterans at the White House, hours after meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss "potential future meetings" with North Korea.

Four World War II veterans, most of them centenarians, met with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office with their families. Mr. Trump joked that one of the veterans, 103-year-old Paul Kriner, didn't look a day over 90.

"I'm a big believer in having good genes," Mr. Trump said to the veterans' families, commenting on the advanced age of their relatives.

While meeting with Moon, Mr. Trump continued to tout his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un despite the summit that abruptly ended without a deal earlier this year.

"I do believe over a period of time a lot of tremendous things will happen. I believe North Korea has tremendous potential," Mr. Trump told reporters in White House Thursday afternoon before meeting with Moon.

Mr. Trump also took questions on other topics unrelated to the South Korean-U.S. relationship Thursday, saying he agrees with Attorney General William Barr's assessment before Congress Wednesday that spying "did occur" on the Trump campaign.

Mr. Trump also addressed the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The Justice Department has unsealed charges of conspiracy against Assange, and U.S. authorities have filed a formal extradition request for Assange for publishing classified information through WikiLeaks.

"I know nothing about Wikileaks. It's not my thing," Mr. Trump said, contradicting his comments during the 2016 campaign, when he said "we love WikiLeaks."