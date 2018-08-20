Trump gives salute to ICE -- live stream

President Trump delivers a salute to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from the White House at 3:00 p.m. ET. Vice President Pence is expected to introduce Mr. Trump.

The president's honoring of about 150 ICE officers, CBP agents, and law enforcement officials comes as the government continues its family reunification efforts for children who were separated from their parents at the border due to a Trump administration's zero tolerance policy. Last week, a report said that more than 500 children are still in custody of the United States.