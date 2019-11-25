Trump expected to sign women's suffrage bill

President Trump, who is facing the possibility of impeachment, is expected to sign a bill on Monday that celebrates women.

The divided Congress has been unable to agree on much throughout Mr. Trump's presidency, especially since the House launched an impeachment inquiry against him, but the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act passed with unanimous consent.

The bill directs the Treasury Department to create currency that honors the women who played a major part in passage of the 19th Amendment, which was ratified in 1920.

The bill was introduced by Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, the first state that gave women the right to vote.

The $1 silver coins will be issued throughout 2020 — a year when Americans could elect their first female president. The designs will honor many women's suffrage activists, including Susan B. Anthony, Carrie Chapman Catt, Lide Meriwether, Alice Paul, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Mary Church Terrell, Harriet Tubman and Ida B. Wells.

Female lawmakers dressed in white watch as President Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2019. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Mr. Trump is likely to face some charges of hypocrisy, considering he's been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, has a history of making derogatory comments toward women, and has pushed policies that make it harder for women to exercise their right to an abortion.

During his annual State of the Union addresses, many female members of Congress have worn white as a tribute to the women's suffrage movement.